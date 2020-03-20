Nasarawa Govt. quarantines family of five over coronavirus

By News Desk

A family of five has been quarantined at the Federal Medical Centre in Keffi, Nasarawa State for displaying clear symptoms of the Coronavirus after approaching a health institution.

The family of five was said to have left Ogun State for Nasarawa where they have been quarantined hours after their arrival in the state.

Confirming the action, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Hospital, Dr Adamu Yahaya, said the family members arrived Keffi Local Government Area from Ogun State, where the index case, the Italian national, was said to have visited hours after arriving Nigeria.

Yahaya, yesterday, noted that the patients showed some symptoms similar to that of COVID-19 which necessitated the quarantine.

According to him, their specimens have been taken to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory in Abuja for testing to ascertain if it is the virus or not.

The CMD explained that they would remain in isolation at the hospital’s isolation centre pending the arrival of results.

“We saw them based on our high level of alertness and suspicion. We have already quarantined them at our isolation centre. We have taken sample today so we are waiting for results,” he added.

This is the first suspected case of COVID-19 in Nasarawa State since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.