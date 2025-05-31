Nasarawa Govt. orders residents to vacate flood prone areas

The Nasarawa State Government has issued a directive for residents in flood-prone areas to relocate to higher grounds to safeguard their lives during the ongoing rainy season.

It said that the order was to prevent deaths and destruction of property that were often recorded during flooding.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Margaret Elayo, announced this during a press briefing in Lafia on Saturday, after overseeing the monthly clean-up exercise for May.

Elayo cited predictions from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and previous flood incidents that resulted in loss of lives and property, as the basis for the proactive relocation call. She noted that some states have already begun experiencing flooding this year, underscoring the urgency of the directive.

“We are partnering with chairmen of Local Government Areas (LGAs) and traditional rulers to show affected residents where to relocate for their safety,” she said. “They should pick up their valuables and vacate their homes temporarily to avoid any loss of life when flooding occurs.”

The commissioner also appealed to the public to desist from indiscriminate refuse disposal in drains and from building structures on waterways, actions that contribute to flooding. She promised to intensify awareness campaigns to educate residents on the importance of keeping waterways clear.

“To this end, we are collaborating with traditional and religious leaders and sponsoring sensitisation programmes in the mass media to enlighten the public on the dangers of flooding and ways to prevent it,” she said.

Elayo also pledged to ensure that the recycling plant in the Akurba community of Lafia becomes operational, to discourage residents from dumping refuse on the streets. She warned those engaging in illegal refuse disposal to desist or face sanctions.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the low compliance of residents to the sanitation exercise, Elayo called for greater cooperation.

“A clean environment helps prevent disease outbreaks, thereby promoting healthier living for everyone,” she added.

In a related development, Abubakar Mohammed, Chief Prosecutor Officer in the ministry, disclosed that 168 people were arrested across the state for violating sanitation laws by conducting business activities during the clean-up exercise.

He said their actions contravened section 9 (2) of the State Environmental Sanitation Law.

Elayo concluded by reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to making Nasarawa one of the cleanest states in Nigeria.