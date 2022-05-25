Nasarawa Govt, community heads, monarchs to jointly fight rape perpetrators

The Nasarawa State Government has said it has started sensitising stakeholders across the state to expose perpetrators of rape in their communities. The government said it was necessary to sensitize traditional, religious leaders and other stakeholders to protect children for the survival and continuity of humanity.

According to the government, the refusal of rape victims and their families to report cases to authorities was seriously affecting the fight to end the menace and punish perpetrators. It said that the sensitization will ensure that the children grow up to be useful, productive and responsible adults and leaders in the future.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Rufai-Ibrahim, who spoke to newsmen in Lafia on Wednesday ahead of the 2022 Children’s Day celebration, noted that adults have a duty and responsibility to protect children, and provide for their welfare and developmental needs.

According to her, most of the families of rape victims often choose not to co-operate with the prosecution of these cases due to fear of stigma and discrimination.

She also decried the influx of Almajirai into the state and the rise in the number of out of school children. Rufai-Ibrahim who described the issue as unfortunate said it was of great concern to the government.

“It is unfortunate that we also have a significant number of out of school children for reasons associated with street hawking, early marriage and child labour that affected the wellbeing, growth and development of the child,” she said.

She disclosed that the state government is making plans to roll out the ‘At Risk Children Programme’ which is aimed at addressing the situation of the vulnerable children, including the out-of-school children and those who do not have formal education.

According to her “We also have a lot of cases of trafficking in the state but some are not reported for fear of stigmatisation and discrimination,”

On the activities lined up to commemorate the 2022 Children’s Day celebration, the commissioner said that special prayers had been offered for the children on May 20 and May 22 at various worship centres.

She added that the celebration would come to a climax on Friday with the wife of the governor, Silifat Abdullahi hosting a party for the children.

