Nasarawa Govt. approves N25bn for Abuja–Mararaba flyovers

The Nasarawa State Government has outlined major infrastructure investments for 2026, with significant funding directed toward road projects, education, agriculture, and social services as part of efforts to improve mobility and stimulate economic activity statewide.

Among the proposed projects is a N25 billion allocation for two flyovers along the Abuja–Mararaba market corridor in Karu Local Government Area, alongside additional provisions for similar road infrastructure across other parts of the state.

Further allocations include N3 billion for a flyover in Keffi Local Government Area and N2 billion for an underpass in Akwanga, reflecting the administration’s emphasis on easing traffic pressure and improving urban connectivity.

The disclosure was made yesterday by the Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, Munira Abdullahi, while presenting the government’s capital expenditure framework for 2026 and outlining priority projects approved under the budget.

Abdullahi also listed plans for the construction of the National Institute of Public Relations University in Gudi with N3 billion, stormwater control projects in erosion-prone communities at N2 billion, and borehole drilling across boarding schools in all three senatorial districts with another N2 billion allocation.

She said the administration remained focused on completing existing projects promptly, noting that, “The present administration places the highest priority on transparency and accountability. The ministry will rigorously monitor and track all projects and programmes in 2026 to ensure compliance and value for money.”

According to the commissioner, the budget further prioritises education upgrades, teacher training, scholarships, healthcare staffing, expanded health insurance for vulnerable residents, agricultural support, youth employment, MSME growth, and improved revenue discipline across ministries and agencies.

Governor Abdullahi Sule had on Monday signed the N545.2 billion 2026 budget into law at the Government House in Lafia, pledging strict compliance with budgetary provisions during a ceremony attended by lawmakers, traditional rulers, and senior government officials.