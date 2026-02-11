Nasarawa Govt. appoints chairman, deputy, for electricity commission

The Nasarawa State Government has confirmed the appointment of Abubakar Bello as Chairman of the state’s Electricity Regulatory Commission, NASERC.

Bello’s appointment, as well as Muhammad Dauda, who takes the office of the Deputy Chairman of the Commission, were both confirmed by the state’s House of Assembly following a held screening after which the lawmakers said the duo proved beyond doubt their capabilities for the position, adding that their emergence at their new designations would stand as benefit for the regulation and improvement of the agency.

During a held plenary at the Legislative House in Lafia on Wednesday, the Presiding Speaker, Danladi Jatau, also announced Moses Arigu as the Commissioner for Economic Regulation and Consumer Affairs Division and also Ahmed Usman who gets the nod as Commissioner for Rural Electricity Access Management.

Other appointees are: Umami Adego and Mohammed Abokee, who are are appointees as Commissioners for Finance and Administration, Legal and Licencing respectively.

Jatau, after urging the designees to fine works, directed the Clerk of the House, Ibrahim Musa, to communicate the resolutions to Governor Abdulahi Sule for further necessary actions.

Bello, thereafter, assured of good performance at his new role, further assuring the state’s residents of adequate power supply in aiding further developments in the state.

”The duty of the commission is to maintain, generate, transmit and distribute power supply across the state,” he said.

”Now that the power supply is decentralized, by the special grace of God, there will be constant power supply in the state,” he concluded.

The Chairman also uttered that he would encourage investors to the state in order to facilitate stable electricity.