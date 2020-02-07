Nasarawa Governor woos investors to boost mining sector

By News Desk

As part of the ongoing effort to diversify Nasarawa State economy and create multiple sources of wealth, the Governor, Abdullahi Sule, engaged stakeholders in the global mining industry, to attract investors to the ill sector.

Owing to the fall in global oil prices which has necessitated the need to find alternative sources of revenue, Nasarawa state since its inception has made a conscious effort towards exploring the huge potential its mining sector holds.

Sule’s engagement of stakeholders at the African mining summit held in Cape Town, South Africa was revealed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Investment, Ibrahim Abdullahi, on Friday.

Abdullahi revealed that the governor’s activities at the summit that focused on Mining 2050 and Sustainable Development Day, aimed at optimising growth in Fourth Industrial Revolution through the use of clean energy, sustainable technology, and strategies for digitisation were centered on attracting investors.

He added that the governor explained reasons investors should make Nasarawa their preferred destination, emphasizing current evolving technological strides and best practices for optimal benefits.

“Nasarawa State, the Home of Solid Minerals, is open for business and Engineer Sule is committed to working with the Federal Government to provide the enabling environment for the Mining Sector to thrive in Nigeria,” the SA on Investment stated.

Although several governments in Nasarawa state over the years have created and participated in events like this, nothing significant has been achieved so far as mining activities in the state have been left in the hands of illegal miners who use Eco unfriendly means to extract minerals at the detriment of others. This recent meeting in Indaba South Africa promises to change the narrative of the entire mining sector in the state.