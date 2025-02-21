Nasarawa Gov sacks teachers’ commission boss over fraud

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has terminated the appointment chairman of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Muhammed Gada, after investigations proved his involvement in an employment fraud.

Gada’s appointment was terminated two months after the governor suspended him for employing 3,000 teachers when the government provision was for 1,000 teachers, to address shortage in manpower across the schools in the state.

As gathered, the irregularities in the teachers’ recruitment have resulted in protest with the unapproved teachers demanding for full employment and wages.

The yet to be absorbed teachers were said to have commenced demonstration across the state, a development that was said to have angered the governor particularly as the protesters alleged that he denied them employment.

Announcing the decision on Friday, Sule revealed that plans have been concluded to setup an independent panel to reassess the recruitment of 3,000 teachers by the TSC.

According to him, The panel will vet the candidates and select 1,500 qualified individuals out of the 3,000 for employment as teachers in the state.

He expressed disappointment that even with a provision of 50 slots set aside for contingencies out of the 1000 approved, the TSC still went overboard to illegally recruit more than 1000 teachers.

“I remember, out of the 1000 that you received approval there is 50 for this kind of situation. But to go and recruit 750 and up till this moment some of the schools in the villages are still having 2 or 3 teachers?

Sule assured the public that his administration remains committed to transparency and merit-based recruitment in the state’s education sector.

The announcement was made on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of 16 newly appointed commissioners at City Hall, Lafia.

The newly appointed commissioners, who had been screened by the state legislature, include:

Yakubu Kwanta – Youth and Sports (Akwanga LGA)

Umar Tanko Tunga – Lands (Awe LGA)

Munirat Abdullahi – Finance (Doma LGA)

Gabriel Agbashi – Science & Technology (Doma LGA)

Isaac Danladi Amadu – Environment (Karu LGA)

Magret Itaki Elayo – Pending Portfolio (Means LGA)

Dr. Ibrahim Tanko – Information (Keffi LGA)

John D.W Mamman – Education (Kokona LGA)

Aminu Mu’azu Miafata – Local Government & Community Affairs (Lafia LGA)

CP Usman Baba – Security & Sundry (Lafia LGA)

Mohammed Sani Ottos – Trade and Investment (Nasarawa LGA)

Mohammed Agah Muluku – Water Resources (Nasarawa Eggon LGA)

Barr. David Moyi – Special Duties & Legal (Obi LGA)

Gaza Gwamna – Health (Toto LGA)

Barr. Jugbo Hauwa Samuel – Justice (Wamba LGA)

Mu’azu Gosho – Works (Wamba LGA)