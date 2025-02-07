Nasarawa Gov. sacks aides over poor performance

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has dismissed all Special Advisers and Aides serving under his government, over their inability to effectively implement the administration’s policies and programmes.

Sule, Meanwhile, has sworn in the immediate past Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, labaran Magaji, as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The governor announced this on Friday, during a valedictory session with the Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, and Personal Assistants at the Executive Council Chambers, the Government House.

Others inaugurated during the event were the Sole administrator of the Udege Development Area of Nasarawa local government; the chairman and board members of the College of Education Akwanga.

According to Sule, these appointments were to enhance his administrative performance and deliver better dividends of democracy to the people of Nasarawa.

He further expressed his gratitude to the officials who had been relieved of their duties, while acknowledging the significant contributions they made during their tenure to the state’s development.