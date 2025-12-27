Nasarawa Gov. pardons 33 inmates during 66th birthday celebration

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has granted pardon to 33 inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Lafia, during his 66th birthday celebration in the state.

As gathered, the move was the governor’s gesture of mercy, hope and social reformation, as well as decongesting custodial facilities in the state.

The pardon, described as a symbolic act of compassion and belief in second chances, was extended to inmates who had demonstrated genuine remorse and good conduct while serving their sentences.

Sule, during the party inside the correctional facility yesterday, said the decision reflected his administration’s commitment to rehabilitation rather than punishment alone.

The governor, meanwhile, urged the freed inmates to turn a new leaf and become responsible citizens, warning that the opportunity should not be abused.

“This pardon is a second chance, not a licence to return to crime. Those released must shun criminal activities and contribute positively to society,” the governor cautioned, assuring that his administration would continue to support inmates who show genuine repentance and readiness to reform.

The Controller of Corrections, Nasarawa State Command, CSC Charles Hanish Wayagoron, commended Governor Sule for what he described as a rare act of leadership driven by empathy and humanity.

He said the pardon would further motivate other inmates to embrace discipline, good conduct and rehabilitation programmes within the custodial system.

“This gesture has lifted the morale of inmates and reinforced the belief that positive behaviour can attract mercy and freedom,” Wayagoron said, adding that the Nigerian Correctional Service remains committed to reforming inmates for successful reintegration into society.