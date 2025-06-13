Nasarawa Gov appoints Yusufu as Christian pilgrims board secretary

Nasarawa Governor Appoints New Executive Secretary for Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has approved the appointment of Yusufu Tsenya as the new Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Tsenya’s appointment follows the expiration of the tenure of the former Executive Secretary, David Ayewa.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Labaran Magaji, confirmed the appointment through an official letter made available to newsmen.

According to the letter, Tsenya’s appointment—which takes effect immediately—reflects Governor Sule’s ongoing commitment to strengthening key institutions for more effective service delivery across the state.

In addition to appointing a new head of the Pilgrims Welfare Board, the governor also named Yusuf Loko as a Special Adviser.

According to the office of the SSG, both newly appointed officials will be sworn in on Monday, June 16, 2025.

These appointments, the statement added, are part of Governor Sule’s broader governance strategy aimed at enhancing institutional performance and promoting inclusive leadership across Nasarawa State.