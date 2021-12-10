Nasarawa Gov appoints 28-year-old lawyer, 14 others as commissioners

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has nominated a 28-year-old law graduate, Barrister Hannatu Bala Abimiku (Lafia), and 14 others as members of the state executive council.

Others nominated by the governor were: Yakubu Kwanta, who is currently the Special Adviser on Youths and Sports to the governor, Yusuf Aliyu Turaki, Aisha Ibrahim, Salihu Ena, Umar Gurku, and Nuhu Oshafu.

Others include Mohammed Idris, Abdulkarim Kana, Mohammed Tanimu, Fati Sabo, Mohammed Lawal, Daniel Agye-Obi, Ahmed Yahaya, and Lucky Isaac.

The names of the nominees were announced by the Majority Leader of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Tanko Tunga, while presenting the list before the assembly, yesterday.

According to him, the governor submitted the names of the nominees for confirmation as commissioners for major ministries in the state..

The 28-year-old legal practitioner graduated from the Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) in 2016 and proceeded to the Nigerian law school where she passed out in 2018.

