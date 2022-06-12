Nasarawa former deputy governor survives auto crash on Keffi road

The Nasarawa State former deputy governor, Mike Abdul, has been reported to have escaped death when his vehicle got involved in an accident along Keffi-Akwanga expressway.

Abdul’s vehicle was said to have been involved in an auto crash while trying to navigate his route on the ever business road in the state.

The former deputy governor, who served the state between 2007 to 2011, was said to be at a private hospital in the state receiving treatments from medical experts.

As gathered, the accident occurred on Saturday evening while the former deputy governor was returning home from a function in the state.

Efforts to get the Nasarawa Police Command to react on the developments proved abortive at the time of filling this report.

The accident occurred barely three months after he and 36 other People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members were inaugurated to help the party identify which of the zones should produce the next presidential candidate for the PDP.

