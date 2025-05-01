Nasarawa farmers draw battle line with herdsmen over farmland destruction

Farmers in Nasarawa have vowed to resist further encroachment on their farmlands by herdsmen, accusing them of repeated destruction of crops and threatening their livelihoods.

They alleged that despite several complaints to local authorities, no concrete action had been taken, forcing them to consider self-help measures to protect their lands.

A young farmer, Idris Salisu, has vowed to confront herdsmen after discovering that cattle, allegedly led by herders, destroyed his cassava farm in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Salisu revealed that he had not visited the farm for about a month and was heartbroken to find it in ruins upon his return to the farm yesterday while expressing deep frustration and vowing retaliation.

“You wouldn’t believe this is my cassava farm. After a month away, this is what I came back to. I can’t even begin to calculate the amount I invested,” he wrote, in a Facebook post lamenting the destruction and calling on divine justice for those responsible.

While the full extent of the damage is yet to be verified, Salisu said he had invested heavily in developing the farm, which has now reportedly been reduced to ruins.

The incident underscores the ongoing conflict between farmers and herders in Nigeria, particularly in the Middle Belt, where disputes over farmland and grazing routes have repeatedly led to violent confrontations.

In a related development, Akpam Village 2 in Karu Local Government Area of the same state witnessed a tragic event, as two young men, aged 23 and 24, were allegedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Reports indicate that the victims were attacked after they attempted to stop the herders from letting their cattle feed on mango leaves near their residences.

What began as a verbal confrontation reportedly escalated into physical violence, culminating in the fatal stabbing of one of the victims, as tensions flared between the farmers and herders over the grazing dispute.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with residents calling for justice and urging authorities to take swift action to prevent further clashes.