Nasarawa ex-governor emerges APC National Chairman

The Nasarawa State’s former Governor, Abdullahi Adamu, has emerged as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), barely two months after he spare headed the reconciliation committee for the party, appealing to aggrieved members to sheath swords.

He emerged after other contestants including the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume; former governors of his state, Tanko Al-Makura, and Abdul’Aziz Yari, as well as Senator Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha, and Muhammed Etsu, withdrew from the race.

The withdrawal of other contestants paved the way for Adamu, a serving member of the Senate representing Nasarawa West, who was President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice for the job.

MORE DETAILS SOON

