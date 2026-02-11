NAPTIP rescues 23 youths from traffickers in Thailand

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has facilitated the return of no fewer 23 Nigerian youths back into the country.

NAPTIP disclosed that the the returnees, who were said to be victims of human trafficking where brought back in a move to step up action against organised groups preying on vulnerable young Nigerians.

The agency’s Director General, Binta Bello, said that the rescue operation, which centered on emerging pattern in which traffickers focus on educated and skilled youths, was also aided by the liasing of the Eden in Myanmar, the British Government and the Nigerian Embassy in Bangkok, through supported return process and also helping smemergency travel papers for some of the affected individuals.

Bello added that individuals rescued from Taiwan, will be put on technological training so as cite false promises of study opportunities and paid jobs abroad.

According to the agency, the young Nigerians were recruited locally and later moved to countries in Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia, where they were allegedly pushed into cyber-related fraud activities.

Describing the development as alarming, Bello said, “This is a new dimension of the human trafficking phenomenon that targets vibrant and intelligent Nigerians.

“Traffickers go after boys and girls with one skill or the other, especially computer and IT skills. They lure them with promises of scholarships and gainful employment.”

“They were accommodated in hostels with bunk beds, provided with gadgets and compelled to meet daily targets,”she said.

The agency stated that it has activated its international links to dismantle the networks behind the trafficking and ensure those responsible are prosecuted, while praising civil society groups in South Asia and Nigerian diplomatic officials in Thailand for their assistance.