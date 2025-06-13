NAPTIP rescues 20 foreigners from human traffickers

At least 20 foreign nationals have been rescued by operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), in collaboration with the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), in coordinated operations across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Osun, and Nasarawa States.

The joint team, which successfully dismantled a transnational human trafficking syndicate operating within Nigeria and parts of West Africa, also arrested three suspects during the operation.

According to NAPTIP Press Officer, Vincent Adekoye, in a statement issued on Friday, the sting operation targeted criminal hideouts and syndicate kingpins believed to be responsible for the smuggling and exploitation of victims trafficked from Equatorial Guinea and Togo into Nigeria.

The victims were reportedly subjected to severe forms of labour exploitation after being lured with false promises of lucrative job opportunities in Nigeria and onward travel to Europe.

The agency explained that the arrests and rescues were part of intensified surveillance and border enforcement efforts, following a directive from its Director-General, Binta Bello.

It added that the victims were deceived into leaving their home countries under the guise of secure employment offers, only to be exploited upon arrival.

Their identification documents were confiscated, and their communication with the outside world was heavily restricted to prevent them from being tracked by family members or friends.

According to the statement, “During interviews, the victims said they were deceived by members of the syndicate with promises of high-paying jobs in Nigeria, while their documentation was being processed for onward journeys to different locations in Europe. However, they were subjected to various forms of labour exploitation upon arrival in Nigeria.”

In a related development, NAPTIP, in partnership with the Nigerian Embassy in Senegal, also rescued a middle-aged Nigerian victim of human trafficking from Dakar.

“The victim arrived at NAPTIP’s Lagos Command, Ikeja, a few hours ago after a close brush with death at the hands of heartless traffickers in one of Senegal’s remote villages.

“She was deceived into travelling to Senegal with promises of a job as a hair stylist and make-up artist, only to discover that her boss, whom she referred to as ‘Madam Rose,’ was involved in child and sex trafficking.”

“She was subsequently forced into prostitution. When she refused to comply, her so-called employer confiscated her identification documents and threw her out, leaving her stranded and unable to move freely or return home.”

“She was abandoned in Kidira, Senegal. According to a petition submitted by a relative, her trafficker is diabolical and has been mentally and emotionally tormenting her to the point where her sanity is at risk. She is extremely distressed, and we fear for her life,” the relative stated.

NAPTIP confirmed that the agency immediately contacted the Nigerian Embassy in Dakar and other relevant partners, who facilitated her rescue and safe return to Nigeria.