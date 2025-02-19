NAPTIP rescues 13 girls from traffickers inside Abuja airport

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has intercepted 13 young women suspected to be victims of human trafficking at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The girls, aged between 19 and 39, were allegedly being smuggled to Baghdad, Iraq, for sexual and labour exploitation.

The operation was triggered by a tip-off from vigilant partners who observed unusual activity at the airport’s departure lounge.

According to NAPTIP’s Press Officer, Vincent Adekoye, the girls were accompanied by unregistered labour recruiters suspected to be part of a larger criminal network operating between Nigeria and several Middle Eastern countries.

Investigations revealed that the victims were lured with false promises of lucrative job opportunities abroad. The girls were issued 60-day visas but had signed a two-year labour contract with their agents.

Under the exploitative agreement, they were to be paid a mere $250 per month, with four months’ salary deducted and sent to the agent in Nigeria, and an additional amount remitted to an agent in Iraq.

NAPTIP officials noted that the girls appeared nervous and gave rehearsed responses when questioned about their travel plans, raising suspicions among airport personnel and partners who promptly alerted the agency.

The Director-General of NAPTIP, Fatima Waziri-Azi, expressed deep concern over the traffickers’ deceitful tactics. She emphasized that the agency’s intervention was in line with the provisions of the Trafficking in Persons (Control of Activities of Organisations and Centres) Regulations 2019.

“Our action is in line with the provision of the Trafficking in Persons (Control of Activities of Organisations and Centres) Regulations 2019, which empowers NAPTIP to issue clearance certificates to travel agents, tour operators, and intending travellers for purposes such as educational excursions, labour recruitment, sporting activities, and cultural or music events,” she stated.

Waziri-Azi reaffirmed NAPTIP’s commitment to combating human trafficking and protecting vulnerable Nigerians from falling prey to such criminal schemes.

NAPTIP has launched a comprehensive investigation into the activities of the unregistered recruiters and their connections to the broader trafficking network.

The agency is collaborating with international partners to dismantle the syndicate and ensure all perpetrators face justice.

The rescued girls are currently receiving counseling and rehabilitation services at a NAPTIP shelter, where they will be supported to reintegrate into society.

NAPTIP has called on the public to remain alert and report any suspicious recruitment activities or individuals offering job opportunities abroad.

The agency also warned against engaging with unregistered travel agents and stressed the importance of verifying the legitimacy of such offers through official channels.