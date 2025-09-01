NAPTIP rescues 12 women from Kano human traffickers

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued 12 young women suspected to be victims of human trafficking.

The victims aged between 15 and 50 were intercepted at Karota Luxurious Park, Hotoro Western Bye-Pass, while en route to Ghana and onward to Saudi Arabia for suspected labour exploitation.

As gathered, the women who hailed from Kano, Katsina, Borno, Jigawa, and Zamfara states, were being trafficked under the guise of seeking better job opportunities abroad.

The operation took place in Kano, following a coordinated effort between the Kano State Hisbah Board and NAPTIP’s zonal command.

Zonal Commander of NAPTIP in Kano, Abdullahi Babale, confirmed the development, noting that one suspect, 45-year-old Mohammed Saleh, 45, had been arrested in connection with the crime, while other members of the trafficking network remain at large.

“The victims were deceived with offers of overseas employment that turned out to be a ploy for exploitation,” Babale said. “Our priority now is their safety, rehabilitation, and ensuring that those responsible face justice.”

Furthermore, Babale commended the Kano Hisbah Board and the Kano State Government for their collaboration in dismantling trafficking syndicates.

He assured that the victims would undergo counselling and rehabilitation before being reunited with their families, in line with NAPTIP’s victim-centred approach.

“This rescue is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when agencies work together to protect vulnerable citizens,” he added.

He also warned parents and guardians to be vigilant, stressing that traffickers often exploit economic hardship to lure unsuspecting victims.

“We urge the public to report any suspicious activities related to human trafficking in their communities,” he said.

NAPTIP’s Director-General, Binta Bello, had earlier directed zonal offices to intensify intelligence gathering and clamp down on trafficking rings, a move Babale said has led to several successful operations across the country.