NAPTIP intensifies manhunt for child traffickers, others

The Director General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Fatima Waziri-Azi, has urged all NAPTIP zonal and state commanders to commence surveillance operations within their jurisdiction to put more action against child trafficking in the country.

Waziri-Azi said that child trafficking is an inhuman activity that should not be allowed in human society and especially in Nigeria.

She said that child trafficking will be tackled in all levels across the country and those who engage in buying and selling of human parts will be arrested and prosecuted.

The Director added that NAPTIP is committed towards strengthening partnerships with other law enforcement agencies to ensure a successful campaign against child trafficking.

Waziri-Azi urged NAPTIP officials to leave no stone unturned towards tackling child trafficking within their jurisdictions.

The D.G urged members of the public to support the agency with intelligence information to enable it track down trafficking offenders.

She warned that those involved in the illegal activity are known to members of the public, that “they can be apprehended if the right information is provided.”

The statement was made through the Head of Public Relations unit, Stella Nezan, in Abuja on Monday urging the NAPTIP senior officials to make sure child trafficking within their jurisdictions is tackled.

“We have to ensure that child trafficking is completely tackled, all those involved in buying and selling of human beings should be apprehended and prosecuted.”

“Shutdown those places they call baby factories. Apprehend and prosecute those who own them, it is illegal and barbaric.”

“The spate of child trafficking, kidnaping and stealing of children is worrisome, we can’t fold our arms and watch.”

“The law empowers the agency to deal with all cases of human trafficking, buying and selling of human beings as well as cruelty against children.”

“I know that we have been quite proactive in delivering on our mandate, we have recorded tremendous breakthroughs, we need to be more resilient.”

“As an agency, we have rescued many many children from their abductors and reunited then with their families, we need to do more.”

“Let’s be more vigilant, let’s endeavour to report suspicious movements within our environments, together we shall win the battle.”

