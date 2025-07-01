NAPTIP goes after Speed Darlington after requesting N2.5M appearance fee

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has intensified efforts to apprehend controversial entertainer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, by placing him on an international watch list.

The agency disclosed that it had notified Interpol after the entertainer failed to respond to multiple summonses following an online confession in which he claimed to have engaged in sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.

NAPTIP move to track down Speed Darlington came barely 24hours after the entertainer stated that he would only honour the invitation if the agency pays him a ₦2.5 million appearance fee, arguing that his time, public profile, and influence justify the demand.

“There is no evidence. This is a psychological mind game,” he stated.

“₦2.5 million is my standard fee for appearances. If you want me in Abuja, you must also cover round-trip tickets for me and my personal assistant.

The Baby Oil crooner has been declared wanted by the agency in connection with alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

However, Okoye has denied all allegations, insisting that the controversial confession was merely a publicity stunt to promote his upcoming single.

He further accused NAPTIP officials of chasing social media clout, describing the agency’s claims as false, baseless, and an attempt to tarnish his image.