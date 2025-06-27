NAPTIP begins manhunt for Speed Darlington over rape, cyber bullying

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has declared Nigerian musician Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, wanted over allegations of rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

The declaration comes less than a month after the agency summoned the singer following a viral Instagram Live session in which he allegedly claimed to have had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl.

Although Speed Darlington later denied the allegations, claiming the statements were part of a publicity stunt to promote new music—the public outcry prompted NAPTIP to invite him to its Abuja office on May 30.

However, the singer failed to honour the summons and instead requested a rescheduling to June 26. The agency declined and reissued the invitation for June 2, but again, Speed Darlington did not appear, leading to the agency’s decision to declare him wanted.

NAPTIP made the announcement through public notices shared on its official social media platforms on Friday, appealing to the public to assist in locating the entertainer.

The agency stated that archived online content containing degrading remarks about minors may be in violation of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015, as well as the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

It urged anyone with credible information regarding his whereabouts to contact the agency via 07030000203 or email info@naptip.gov.ng.

According to the commission, it is collaborating with law enforcement and other relevant bodies to locate the musician and may pursue legal steps, including the issuance of an arrest warrant.

NAPTIP further warned that continued failure to respond to a statutory summons could result in legal consequences under the provisions of applicable Nigerian laws.