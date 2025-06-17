Nantes appoints Portuguese tactician as manager

French Ligue 1 club, Nantes, has confirmed the appointment of Portuguese football tactician, Luis Castro, as its manager ahead of the forthcoming 2025/26 season.

Nantes appointed Castro, who the club management believes could assist in breaking Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) dominance of the country league next season.

The club announced the appointment yesterday, days after terminating the appointment of Antoine Komboure, over poor performance.

Castro, who signed a two-year deal with the club, which can be extended to three, will resume managerial duties as the club aims to better its standing during the just-concluded 2024/25 league season.

The newly appointed tactician was Benfica’s former youth manager and reserve teams before getting his first senior team management experience as manager Greek club, Panetolikos, in 2019.

Nantes disclosed that Castro caught it’s attention following his exploits in France as manager of Ligue 2 side, FC Dunkerque in the 2024/25 season.

He led the club to the promotion playoffs, losing to Metz in the semi-final. Castro also led the side to the Coupe de France final, losing to PSG.