Students issue Presidency 7days ultimatum to end strike 

The southwest leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to intervene in the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, and resolve it to prove his capacity to govern the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

NANS indicated that they would consider the Vice president as a viable candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, if he could use his office and the experience garnered over the years to settle the rift between the government and striking lecturers.

The students stressed that his claims of being the best aspirant to govern Nigeria after the 2023 election would be justified if he could proffer solutions that end the strike as well as return students to classrooms.

According to them, we hereby call on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who has been moving all around the country preaching the message of hope for a better Nigeria to settle the rift between the Federal Government and ASUU.

The students’ ultimatum was made through a statement signed by its coordinator, Adegboye Olatunji, and the Public Relations Officer, Awoyinfa Opeoluwa.

They called on the government to avoid similar strike actions from occurring in polytechnics across the country, stressing that if embarked on will subject students to more suffering and bring the education sector to a standstill.

According to the statement “ Similar reasons for the ongoing ASUU strike were also cited by ASUP as a basis for their proposed work stoppage. If allowed to manifest, an ASUP national strike will completely bring the entire national education sector to a standstill. Consequently, more helpless children of the poor shall be subjected to further aggravation, depravation and infringement of their right to education.”

ASUP in an emergency congress on the 28th of March at Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic, Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, said that the Federal Government must meet its demands before the expiration of a one-month ultimatum or face the closure of all polytechnics nationwide.

