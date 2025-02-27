NANS elects Olushola Oladoja as new national president

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has elected Olushola Oladoja as its National President, replacing the previous leadership of the student body.

Oladoja, a Postgraduate student of the University of Jos, emerged winner after polling 300 votes at the election which was held at the Old Parade Ground in Abuja.

He defeated Salauhudeen Suleiman, a student of Yakubu Gowon University (University of Abuja), who polled 40 votes, and Gambo Abubakar from Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai, Niger State, who had 15 votes.

The convention attracted over 358 Senators (Students’ Union Government Presidents) from tertiary institutions across Nigeria, with some participants describing the exercise as a free, fair, and credible election.

The election was conducted under the leadership of Suleiman Sariki, who served as the Convention Chairman.

Delegates, meanwhile, have attributed Oladoja’s victory to his strong advocacy for students’ rights and his academic standing as a Postgraduate student at the University of Jos, which resonated with voters during the convention.