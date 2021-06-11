NANS calls off Democracy day protests over students safety

Less than 24 hours to Democracy Day Celebration, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has called off planned protests centered on insecurity and other challenges affecting schools over the safety of its members arising from plans by other groups to hijack the planned demonstration across the country.

The students said that suspension of the Democracy day demonstration designed to request better security and improved welfare for their members was further considered to avoid clashes of interest particularly with law enforcement agencies that are on red alert to protect the nation’s infrastructures from security breaches on the proposed date as a result of many other protests slated for the date.

According to NANS, a new date for the protest will be fixed for the protest, especially a date that would not be clashing with other groups demonstrating to get the Federal Government attention to activities affecting their members across the country.

