Nanloong emerges Plateau Assembly speaker after Dewan resignation

Nanloong Daniel has been elected as the new Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, following the resignation of his predecessor, Gabriel Dewan.

Daniel, who represents Mikang Constituency under the All Progressives Congress (APC), was unanimously elected during an emergency session.

He was elected by his colleagues to lead the 24-member House during Wednesday’s plenary session, which took place at the temporary legislative chambers in the Old Government House, Jos.

The emergency session, presided over by Deputy Speaker Gwotta Ajang, marked a smooth leadership transition, signaling efforts to stabilize the Assembly amid recent political turbulence.

Dewan’s resignation and Daniel’s emergence are seen by insiders as part of broader reconciliation efforts following the Appeal Court’s controversial decision to sack 16 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers over irregularities in the party’s structure during the 2023 general elections.

Before assuming his new role, Daniel served as Majority Leader in the 9th Assembly and enjoys strong support from his colleagues, who backed his speakership without opposition.