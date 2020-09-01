Namibia reopens airports for international flights

As part of measures to reopen its economy after months of coronavirus induced lockdown, the government of Namibia has announced the reopening of its airports to international flights this month.

The southern African country had in March joined other countries of the world in a bid to mitigate spread of COVID-19, shut its airport to international flights after the country’s sixth confirmed case coronavirus.

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC), said that the Hosea Kutako International Airport, the country’s major airport has been reopened as part of preparations to resume operations of international flights to travelers.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday, the company’s spokesperson, Dan Kamati, said that the government’s approval to reopen international airspace for traffic after months of shutdown was in line with efforts towards full economy reopening.

“The company has set in motion its restart plan to ensure airport readiness upon the resumption of international flights under the provisions of the state of the emergency regulations on COVID-19,” Kamati announced.

Activities to kick-start operation of flights are said to be in motion, with the airport surfaces, trolleys, and other amenities to be disinfected and cleaned frequently for people’s safety, and as well maintain social distancing measures with the use of floor and seat stickers.