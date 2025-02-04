Namadi approves N132M for Jigawa CNG vehicle training centre setup

The Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has approved N132 million to establish a specialized training centre, to empower residents with skills for converting petrol-powered vehicles to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Aside from that, the government has concluded plans to award contracts for the conversion of 25 public petrol vehicles to CNG, to reduce expenses on the state.

The initiative was revealed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Power and Energy, Musa Al’assan, during the inauguration of a “Train-the-Trainers” workshop focused on CNG vehicle conversion held at the ministry’s conference hall.

Al’assan further added that the state will sponsor the training of 20 individuals to acquire expertise in vehicle conversion techniques.

He noted that the trainees would be selected from the Ministry of Power and Energy and the Jigawa State chapter of the Association of Automobile Technicians.

This initiative aligns with the government’s broader strategy to promote clean energy, strengthen energy security, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and stimulate economic development through sustainable energy solutions.