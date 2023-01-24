Naja’atu Muhammed: Tinubu’s campaign director and civil society groups

The Naja’atu Bala Muhammed We All Know As Director of Civil Society Directorate of APC PCC

On Saturday 21st January 2023 members of the civil society directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) were shocked to read on our WhatsApp platform via publications that our Director Hajia Naja’atu Bala Muhammed had resigned her membership of the directorate and party via a letter dated 19th January 2023.

As is normal in life, one would be jolted by such abrupt decision of termination of membership of a group, more disturbing will it be if it’s coming from the head of the group who is the pilot, so one can imagine what will be the fate of passengers in an aeroplane, ship, bus or train if the head by this one means the pilot, captain or driver in the course of a journey, suddenly throws in the towel, the confusion is better imagined.

While we as members of the civil society directorate of the APC PCC were trying to come to terms with her departure which is within her right and chart the way forward because the directorate is populated with very competent, capable, hardworking, diligent, patriotic men and women of dignity and calibre, we started reading about her tales by moonlight reasons for her resignation which makes it important to expose to the whole world the true colour of this woman for who she really is and what she stands for.

For the records, some of us even as members of the civil society directorate whose appointment were announced in late October 2022, we make bold to state that from our interactions and discussions on the platform where members interfaced, Hajia Naja’atu Bala Muhammed came out as a gold digger, frustrated, Janus faced, incompetent, attention seeker, hustler and irresponsible person who is a disgrace to the true character of motherhood.

From the 20th October 2022 when the names of the leadership and members of the directorate was announced and published till now that she resigned, by her actions, she tried to kill the directorate. She vented her frustrations, anger and tyrannical disposition on the directorate as a whole by ensuring that it didn’t function in fulfilling it’s mandate. Apart from frustrating the inauguration of the committee which she unilaterally delayed for more than a month after other committees had started activities, she ran a one woman show, the only time we had just one meeting after the inaugural meeting was when members forced it upon her and even as that, the meeting was held in Abuja within a short notification of three days to members who were scattered across the country. Notice must be taken that the two meetings ever called by this erstwhile director was conducted in less than one hour. This is to further confirm her non-committal to the cause of the directorate and the party at large. Suggestions to allow for virtual participation at the meetings were ignored by this tyranic demagogue. Subsequently when members suggested the holding of meetings virtually to accommodate those outside of Abuja so as to chart the directorate plan of activities, dictator Naja’atu would have none of it and for four whole months, the civil society directorate held just a meeting apart from the inauguration with majority of members not in attendance because of her evil pre-meditated plan to frustrate the work of the Directorate.

Even on the WhatsApp platform, this Janus faced and incompetent woman never made any contribution on any issue whatsoever which underlines her evil plot against our common responsibility to the party and Nigerians. Even when members were calling for personal donations to kick start the directorate contribution to the campaign, our hustler director would have none of it, her adopted slogan was ‘Asiwaju is rich, he should give us money, am not contributing a dime’.

Save for the personal efforts of members who desirous of contributing their quota to the PCC activities, have been traversing rally grounds, campaigning, holding meetings, writing press statements, articles, appearing on TV and Radio programmes talk shows, etc which they post regularly on the WhatsApp platform to inform that the directorate is active, Hajia Naja’atu would have killed the directorate completely as she exhibited the greatest level of incompetence, lack of respect, insensitivity, disloyalty and irresponsibility to the team she was supposed to lead. Her tyrannical disposition and legendary demagogue status was to the extent of referring to every grown up adult member as sons and daughters who should listen and take all the gibberish she was vomiting.

Hajia Naja’atu Bala Muhammed unknown to a lot of people who are busy swallowing her tissues of lies on why she quit, need to be informed that this woman is a hustler who till date is still very angry that despite how she claimed to have mobilized support for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, she was not duly compensated, can you imagine such mindset from a supposed patriot? It was in the course of our interrogating her character to know what manner of person she is in order to understand her weird ways of leadership, that some of us got to know that she was made a member of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in 2018, yet she is angry maybe because she failed to be made the CBN Governor or NNPC Plc MD which are cash cow to satisfy her shameless materialistic appetite.

In her interview, she said she was prevailed upon to take the appointment of head of the civil society directorate because she first rejected it based on the fact that according to her, Tinubu knows her, but did not deem it fit to contact her. What a shame that this attention seeker because of her warped thinking is unaware that the APC Presidential Campaign Council is not about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a person, but about a Renewed Hope for peace, progress and prosperous Nigeria.

Hajia Naja’atu also claimed in the interview that when she went to meet Asiwaju in London and she asked him to tell her what he has “for us in the North”. What manner of arrogance and effontery of lies on display here. Who is Naja’atu to want to appropriate to herself the right to seek to know the plans of a presidential candidate for a whole region of Nigeria, who is she, where and when did she derive the mandate to represent the North? Honestly, this hustler and attention seeker is a clown, thank God Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu being a man of immense wisdom, answered her appropriately.

She stated that while in the meeting with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for about 2 hours he slept for most of the time and goes on to pass a laughable judgement on Asiwaju Tinubu mental and physical health based on a two hour meeting. What a shame that all that Naja’atu has done in this campaign of blackmail and calumny is to regurgitate the swan song of her old but pretending to be new found lovers on Asiwaju health condition even without a medical examination or report. The last time one checked her educational qualification based on her assessment, Naja’atu qualifies to be called a quack medical person.

She also claimed that Asiwaju Bola cannot hold a cup of tea, may we ask Hajia Naja’atu, if a man whom she claimed slept for most part of the meeting should be holding a cup of tea while sleeping? Her fraudulent attempt to save face and cover her shame of nakedness by alluding to the fact that she would have been comfortable with the candidature of Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo is a pointer to the character and mental imbalance of this two timing betrayer. When she accepted to serve as Director of the civil society directorate in October 2022, was she told in her dreams that the presidential candidate is Prof Osinbajo, only for her to wake up from her Dreamland in about four months time later in January 2023 and realize that it is not?

The reasons for Hajia Naja’atu Bala Muhammed resignation is not far fetched no matter how hard she tries to clothe it in borrowed robes. While she was in APC, her heart belonged to where her hustler and disdainful appetite for filthy lucre can be satisfied, hence she had to move to her permanent abode, APC was just a transition process for this Janus faced, incompetent, frustrated, attention seeker, hustler and gold digger. Since President Buhari administration didn’t compensate her with her expected juicy choice appointment and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the last resort to largesse failed to materialize & there was no hope in the horizon for it in the APC PCC, she had to japa back to base which is her natural habitat.

The days ahead promises to reveal more about the character of this incompetent, attention seeker, gold digger, frustrated, hustler and Janus faced former director of the civil society directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Hajia Naja’atu Bala Muhammed, but as a directorate, all members are grateful to God for the good riddance to bad rubbish of a traitor director and are more than ever resolved to renew and reinvigorate our activities to ensure that our candidates who are the most competent, capable, courageous and vision driven in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Distinguished Senator Kashim Shettima emerge as the winner of the 2023 presidential election to usher in Renewed Hope for a peaceful, progressive and prosperous federal republic of Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

