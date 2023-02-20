Naira scarcity protesters set four banks, council secretariat ablaze in Ogun

Members of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) were again the subject of attacks in Ogun State when youths took to streets to protest against continued Naira scarcity, setting no fewer than three commercial banks and other facilities ablaze in the state.

The bank staff came under attack less than 12 hours after they called off their, following assurance of adequate security for lives and property from the Nigerian Police and other security agencies across the country.

But the assurance on Monday was not fulfilled by the security agencies, allowing the demonstrators against Naira scarcity to attack the financial institutions, forcing the staff to flee as they vandalized property worth million during the protest.

During the protest that rocked the Sagamu area of Ogun, Union Bank, First Bank, and Keystone Bank branches were attacked by the youths kicking against the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decision to redesign Naira notes and implement a cashless policy.

Aside from the three commercial banks, the youths also attacked the Sagamu Local Government secretariat and IBEDC facility in the council, carting away property worth millions of Naira.

The Guild learnt that the protesters were seen to have walked on the road with a coffin, to depict their displeasure over the Naira scarcity and how it had crippled businesses across Nigeria.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the demonstration started following the youth’s inability to withdraw Naira notes from the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and across the counter.

as the demonstration intensified, the irate youths set up bonfires and barricaded the Sagamu-Benin expressway and others, preventing human and vehicular movements.

Confirming the attack on the banks, the spokesperson for Ogun Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said policemen have been deployed to the area to quell the situation and that no fewer than 27 suspects in connection with the pandemonium that broke have been arrested for prosecution in the state.

He said “normalcy has been restored in greater parts of Sagamu now. CP Frank Mba is personally leading police teams and some military men to tackle the situation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Frank Mba, has assured residents of the state of the resolve of the Command to protect lives and property, prevent the breakdown of law and order, and improve public safety and security.

The CP further noted that intelligence at the disposal of the Command indicates that some criminal elements are planning to take advantage of the challenging economic situation to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the State.

He, therefore, warned that the Police, will not fold its arms and allow persons with criminal intentions, to hide under any guise whatsoever, to unleash mayhem on residents, private and public property, and critical national infrastructure, including banks and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The CP assured that necessary security architecture has been emplaced to protect the peace-loving people of the state.

