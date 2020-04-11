Naira Marley releases new track from isolation

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Hours after been compelled by Lagos State Government to undergo 14-day self-isolation, Nigerian Hip-Hop artiste, Azeez Fashola popularly called Naira Marley, has released a new track from his isolation.

Naira Marley, who released the track featuring Cblvck and Mohbad titled ‘DIDOLOBO’, urged millions of his fans yesterday to listen and embrace the messages in the new track.

The alleged controversial artiste was compelled by Lagos State Government to undergo 14-day self-isolation for contravening lockdown order imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari to flatten the coronavirus curve in the country.

He violated the order with Lagos ex-gubernatorial candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, after attending a birthday party organised by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello for her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, professionally known as JJC.

Before embarking on the self-isolation, Naira Marley also wrote an apology letter to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, apologising for his conduct which violated the lockdown order targeted at curtailing the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

He wrote the letter after the court pardoned him following his acceptance of the three conditions set by Lagos State Government before it withdrew a one-count charge leveled against him for violating the social distancing order in the state.

The three conditions set by the State Government were that he must write a letter of apology to Lagos state government, sign an undertaking never to commit such offense and to embark on 14-day self-isolation immediately.

In his two-page letter written to the Governor which was sighted by our correspondent, Naira Marley vowed not to disobey any order by President Muhammadu Buhari and Sanwo-Olu again and disclosed that he would be undergoing 14-day self-isolation in their respective houses.