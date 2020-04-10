Naira Marley, Gbadamosi under 14-day compulsory self-isolation over lockdown contravention

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Days after attending a birthday party organised by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello for her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, Nigerian hip-hop star, Azeez Fashola popularly called Naira Marley and Lagos former gubernatorial candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, have commenced 14-day self-isolation.

Before embarking on the self-isolation, Naira Marley and Gbadamosi have also written separately to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, apologising for their conduct which violated the lockdown order targeted at curtailing the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

They carried out these after the court pardoned them following their acceptance of the three conditions set by Lagos State Government before it withdrew a one-count charge leveled against them for violating the social distancing order in the state.

The three conditions set by the State Government were that they must write a letter of apology to Lagos state government, sign an undertaking never to commit such offense and to embark on 14-day self-isolation immediately.

In their separate two-page letters written to the Governor which was sighted by our correspondent, Naira Marley, and Gbadamosi vowed not to disobey any order by President Muhammadu Buhari and Sanwo-Olu again and disclosed that they would be undergoing 14-day self-isolation in their respective houses.

Naira Marley in his letter dated Thursday, 9th of April, said: “I hereby apologies unreservedly to the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the good people of Lagos State in any manner that I may have violated the social distancing regulations and stay home order of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Governor of Lagos State as same was not done as a result of deliberate disrespect to their persons, authorities, and governments;

“As a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria, I undertake to observe, obey and fully comply with all regulations and directives of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari as well as regulations and directives of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on social distancing of people specifically, that generally seek to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria and in Lagos State in particular.

“That I agree to be in self-isolation in my house at the above address for a period of 14 days commencing from today Thursday 9th, 2020 and that the Lagos State Ministry of Health should supervise my isolation”.

Gbadamosi’s letter was also drafted in same the patten, assuring that he has started observing the isolation to prevent coronavirus spread in the state.