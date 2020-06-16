Naira Marley faults Executive Jets utterances after suspension

In reaction to statement by Chairman of Executive Jets Services Limited, Sam Iwuajoku, after Federal Government ceased its operation license for violating extant laws, Nigerians Hip-Hop artiste, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has faulted the claim by the firm.

Naira Marley said that the utterances made by Iwuajoku in the apology letter written to the Federal Government, describing his team as ‘a bunch of useless people’ was absolutely wrong and should be retracted.

In a statement on his official social media handle on Tuesday, the artiste also cleared the air on names presented to the airline operator by his team for possible clearance ahead of their trip to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for the drive-in music concert held at Jabi Mall.

He said: “Do you know that over 20,000 Marlians travel with executive jets a month? We won’t be using your useless airline again for calling us useless.

“Thank God we didn’t crash on that flight because we nearly did. The artiste added that his crew didn’t book the flight directly”.

On the manifest released by the flight operator, Naira Marley said that the passenger, Babatunde Fashola, was indeed on the flight and revealed that his younger brother answers same name with Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

According to him, they asked for our names on the jet. My name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola and my little brother’s name is Moshood Babatunde Fashola.

In the letter dated June 15, 2020, Iwuajoku said he gave the approval for the flight thinking the passenger was the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

The letter read in part, “Please the flight was to carry a judge to Abuja on Sunday, 14th, June 2020 as requested and the permit was granted based on the application but unfortunately, when I called the Judge on Saturday morning to inform him that we have the permit, he then said he has reached Abuja already with a different flight that someone gave him a lift to Abuja.

“So, on Saturday morning, 13th June 2020, my staff called me that they have a charter flight to Abuja and that the passengers are already in the lounge. As a rule, passenger manifests are always sent to me before departure.

“When I went through the manifest and saw Fashola Babatunde, I thought it was the Honourable Minister of Works going to Abuja with his men. So, we decided to do the flight since he is a serving minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I didn’t know that it was a bunch of useless people.”