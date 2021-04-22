NAICOM revokes UNIC Insurance licence, appoints liquidator

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has revoked the operational licence of UNIC Insurance Plc. (licence – RIC 043)with effect from March 25 and NAICOM said the licence revocation was in exercise of the powers conferred on it by enabling laws.

In line with the decision, NAICOM said it had also appointed Hadiza Baba Gimba as the Receiver/Liquidator of the company.

“The public/policy holders are by this notice required to direct all enquiries and correspondence regarding UNIC Insurance to the receiver/liquidator.

“The receiver/liquidator will be dealing with the company’s liabilities in accordance with the provision of Insurance Act 2003,” NAICOM stated.