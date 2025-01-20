NAHCON fixes different fares for 2025 hajj, Lagos, others get N8.7M

Ahead of the 2025 Hajj season, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has fixed different fares for intending pilgrims

with their states’ locations determining the traveling fee for their pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

With varying costs for different zones, intending pilgrims from the southern states, including Lagos, Rivers, Ogun, and Oyo, would pay N8.78 million, while those from the northern zone of the country would pay N8.46 million.

However, the Hajj Commission has set N8.33 million as the Hajj fare for pilgrims from Borno, Yobe, Taraba, and Adamawa zones for the 2025 pilgrimage.

The Chairman, NAHCON, Prof. Usman, Prof. Saleh Usman, who disclosed this on Monday, said the fares for the different zones and regions were finalized following approval from the office of the Vice President and thorough consultations with stakeholders to ensure affordability.

“The Hajj fare for intending pilgrims from the Borno and Adamawa zone has been set at ₦8.33 million,” he added.

Usman, in a statement released NAHCON’s spokesperson, Fatima Usara, noted that the decision was reached after extensive discussions aimed at inclusivity and fairness.

He expressed gratitude to the presidency, particularly Ameen Amshi, Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties, as well as the Forum of Executive Secretaries of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies, and Commissions, for their support.

The chairman encouraged intending pilgrims to comply with Saudi guidelines, adhere to deadlines, and make early payments to avoid last-minute complications.