NAHCON chairman resigns after allegation on financial misconduct

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) chairman, Abdullahi Saleh, has resigned from office following allegations of financial misconduct and breach of governance regulations made against him by the commission board members.

Saleh was said to have been directed by the presidency to resign after findings on allegations made against him by the board proved that he allegedly perpetrated the act.

A staff member of the commission said the resignation came after mounting pressure from the commission’s governing board.

The staff member said the commission’s board formally questioned the chairman’s ability to continue leading the agency amid unresolved integrity concerns.

He noted that confidence in his leadership had eroded significantly, prompting decisive action.

“Yes, the resignation was not voluntary in the real sense,” the senior staff member said.

“The board’s petition left the authorities with little choice, as the issues raised went beyond administrative lapses and touched on financial accountability.”

Further findings indicate that the board, comprising 11 members, had unanimously endorsed a vote of no confidence against the chairman, citing prolonged internal disagreements and repeated failures to address concerns raised through established governance channels.

In the petition, the board accused the former chairman of financial indiscipline, alleging that funds were spent and contracts awarded without mandatory approvals, in some cases exceeding approved budgetary thresholds.

According to the document, such actions weakened institutional checks and compromised transparency within the commission.

“These patterns amounted to serious violations of financial governance rules and exposed the commission to avoidable risks,” the petition stated, adding that the chairman was already facing scrutiny from anti-corruption authorities.

The board also alleged that several Hajj-related contracts were awarded in breach of procurement regulations, arguing that due process was sidelined in ways that undermined fairness, value for money, and public trust.

Meanwhile, other sources disclosed that the chairman’s last official assignment occurred shortly before his exit, when he hosted a high-ranking Saudi official responsible for Hajj and Umrah affairs, marking his final public engagement in office.

The petition that sealed his fate was dated 19 January 2026 and addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging immediate action to safeguard the credibility and operational stability of the commission.

As of the time of filing this report, the presidency is expected to announce a replacement, while stakeholders await further clarity on the outcome of ongoing investigations and the future leadership direction of the commission.