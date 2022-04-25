NAHCON allocates 2022 Hajj slots to states, Armed Forces, others

Following 43,008 slots assigned to Nigeria for 2022 Hajj by Saudi Arabia Authorities, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated Hajj slots to 27 States, Armed forces and licensed private tour operators across the country, in order to give all intending pilgrims a fair and transparent opportunity to travel for the Hajj rites.

The Commission stated that the decision to allocate the seats across the country was necessitated after careful deliberations and considerations of 2019 Hajj performance, particularly as regards the request from Muslims wishing to participate in the exercise.

A breakdown of the seats allocated to states include:Kaduna, 2,491, Kano: 2,229, Sokoto: 2404, Niger: 2256, Katsina: 2146, Kogi: 313, Adamawa: 1166, Kwara: 1406, Lagos: 1562 and FCT: 1538.

Others include: Nasarawa: 684, Taraba: 651, Zamfara: 1303, Yobe: 860, Oyo: 629, Osun: 460, Ogun: 497, Plateau: 824, Bauchi:1362, Jigawa; 6143, Gombe: 1005, Borno: 1195, Benue: 103, Ekiti: 83, Edo: 94, Ebonyi: 51 and Anambra: 17.

The Chairman, (NAHCON), Zikrullah Hassan, on Monday, announced the allocations and disclosed that 9,032 slots was allocated to the licensed private tour operators as well as 239 slots to the Armed Forces in the country.

Hassan said that guidelines particularly as regards health measures were received from Saudi Arabia authorities which all pilgrims must adhere strictly to in order to perform Hajj.

The NAHCON Chairman through a statement said that they received the information on guidelines as it was best for them to conclude all arrangements with service providers by the middle of May 2022.

According to the statement: “Prior to that, we have received medical guidelines from Saudi Arabia, which we have transmitted to all the states and FCT,”

”Saudi Arabia has indicated that anybody above 65 years must not be allowed to perform Hajj. All intending pilgrims must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. By full vaccination I mean the three doses and of course PCR is mandatory.

”Firstly, we are going to run the 2022 hajj on N410 to a dollar as against N306 to a dollar in Hajj of 2019. Secondly, Saudi Arabia has increased its Value Added Tax (VAT) from five to 15 per cent.”

”Thirdly and equally very important, recently in a meeting with Saudi authorities they told us 2022 Hajj is going to be expensive because they have invested much in Munah and Arafat.”

