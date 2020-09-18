NAFRC Commandant cautions retirees against illegal investment

As a norm to organising special prayers for outgoing servicemen, the commandant, Nigeria Armed Forces Resettlement Center(NAFRC), Oshodi, AVM Kingsley Lar, has used the medium to caution retirees against illegal investment on businesses that do not stand the test of time and capable of causing pains at the long run.

The Commandant noted that many had been victims of fraudsters after retirement as a result of greed and juicy promises emanating from false investors, said that personnel should be vigilant, smart, and well informed on the kind of business they would want to operate.

Speaking at the event, Lar urged participants of senior and mid-class officers; course 02/2020, stream 1, to continuously seek the face of God and be sensitive towards presentation of any business before throwing their hard-earned money on an unverified investment.

While briefing newsmen after Jummaa’at prayers, through Director of Administration, Brig-Gen. Taofiki Oladega, on Friday, in Lagos, NAFRC boss disclosed that other sister agencies asides the military were also incorporated into the training so as to provide an enabling environment of life after retirement.

” We have pioneers from different agencies and commission aside from the Military, like members of Department of State Service(DSS), Nigerian Immigration Service, and other para-military agencies that passed through the training in order to get them equipped for a society different from what they are used to”

” Addition of personnel from various departments, agencies, and commission had made us to up our games in welfare provision and maintenance. the center also added extra provision of entrepreneurial studies that would equip them in the larger society” he reiterated.

On his part, the center’s Imam, Major Y.B Isah who preached on repentance; enjoined trainees to cultivate an act of forgiveness amongst them, said that outgoing servicemen might end up not seeing each other after the ceremony.

According to him, it was a mere privilege for them to experience training as well as retirement, stressing that some of their course mates have gone great beyond, urged that the only thing they owe each other is forgiveness and peace.

Master Warrant Officer AbdulmalikAbdulkadir, one of the trainees acknowledged that passing through NAFRC training was one of the biggest achievements and that he is ready to build on what he has been taught in the civil society for greater impact, adding that, through the training, he’s closer to becoming an employer of labour after service.

Abdulkadir expressed gratitude to the Nigerian military for setting up an entrepreneurial programme that would not just benefit outgoing servicemen but members of the larger society.

He advised his colleagues in service to remain diligent and committed to discharging of duties, especially at a time the country is battling with insurgencies, prays for the security challenges in the country to end soon.