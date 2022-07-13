Report on Interest
under logo

How Police arrest six kidnappers, rescue victim in Delta

The Guild

Buhari proposes 12 months as duration for court cases,…

The Guild

UN agency rescues 650/migrants off Libyan coast

The Guild
Uncategorized

NAFDAC warns Nigerians against unapproved cosmetics usage

By Esther Kalu

By Esther Kalu

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against the use of an unapproved cosmetic product, called YW Cosmetics which contains 70 percent Glycolic Acid harmful to the skin.

The Director-General of the agency, Prof. Moji Adeyeye stated that the agency was equally informed of the product by the German Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL) and Its effect.

She said that the product was manufactured from sugar cane, and “is the smallest AHA, and the most effective at getting into the skin”.
“’It is a substance that chemically exfoliates the skin by dissolving dead skin cells and oils.

Through a statement released yesterday, Adeyeye noted that 70 per cent of glycolic acid is a strong acidic alpha hydroxyl-acid (AHA) and is the most popular used in skin care.

“Products containing AHAs are marketed for a variety of purposes, such as smoothing fine lines and surface wrinkles, improving skin texture and tone, unblocking and cleansing pores, and improving skin condition in general.

“Alpha hydroxy acids can also cause mild skin irritation, redness, swelling, itching, and skin discoloration.

“Facial peels left on the skin for periods longer than recommended can cause severe burns to the skin.

“The product comes in a 50ml bottle and is traded online without a batch and lot identification number,” she said.

According to her, NAFDAC implores consumers to exercise caution in the use of YW cosmetics and Healthcare professionals, consumers and patients are encouraged to report adverse events related to the use of this product NAFDAC.

Esther Kalu 903 posts 0 comments

Esther Kalu is a metro journalist with The Guild Press Limited.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: