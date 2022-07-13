NAFDAC warns Nigerians against unapproved cosmetics usage

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against the use of an unapproved cosmetic product, called YW Cosmetics which contains 70 percent Glycolic Acid harmful to the skin.

The Director-General of the agency, Prof. Moji Adeyeye stated that the agency was equally informed of the product by the German Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL) and Its effect.

She said that the product was manufactured from sugar cane, and “is the smallest AHA, and the most effective at getting into the skin”.

“’It is a substance that chemically exfoliates the skin by dissolving dead skin cells and oils.

Through a statement released yesterday, Adeyeye noted that 70 per cent of glycolic acid is a strong acidic alpha hydroxyl-acid (AHA) and is the most popular used in skin care.

“Products containing AHAs are marketed for a variety of purposes, such as smoothing fine lines and surface wrinkles, improving skin texture and tone, unblocking and cleansing pores, and improving skin condition in general.

“Alpha hydroxy acids can also cause mild skin irritation, redness, swelling, itching, and skin discoloration.

“Facial peels left on the skin for periods longer than recommended can cause severe burns to the skin.

“The product comes in a 50ml bottle and is traded online without a batch and lot identification number,” she said.

According to her, NAFDAC implores consumers to exercise caution in the use of YW cosmetics and Healthcare professionals, consumers and patients are encouraged to report adverse events related to the use of this product NAFDAC.

