NAFDAC slashes product Reg. for SMEs, introduces 80% discount in kano

As part of measure to cushion effects of Covid-19 pandemic and encourage gradual return of economy, the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has slashed product registration for Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Kano State, with introductions of 80 per cent in business enrollment.

It was garthered that the Agency made this support under its COVID-19 palliative for Small Medium and Small Scale Enterprises (SMES) products, so as to reduce post-pandemic outcome on their operations.

As reported, part of the palliatives were to give 80% discount on registration fees to Small Medium and Small Scale Enterprises products, to allow for smooth running of the business.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, the State Coordinator of the Agency, Shaba Mohammed, disclosed that unveiling palliative amongst SMEs is necessary; in order to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on businesses.

Muhammed said that the granting of waiver on registration fees is to enable the companies maintains smooth operations in the face of economic disruption, occasioned by the pandemic.

“We gave them 80 per cent discount; what they need to pay is only 20 per cent of what they are supposed to pay, if they were paying N100, 000 for instance, it means that they will now pay N20, 000, and go through the normal process.” The coordinator said.

Similarly, the agency signed an express approval to Beauty and Pharmaceutical companies for the production of hand sanitisers, adding that its required ingredients for production have been inspected by NAFDAC.

Muhammed averred tha othert related companies were also supervised with donations of needed materials required in production to business owners, to encourage massive and quality production that would in turn satisfy their customers.

He encouraged business operators to patronise locally sourced ingredients during processing, disclosed that doing so would help reduce cost of production prices; thereby leading to more profits at the long run.

“We have 15 companies that are enjoying the facility in Kano State and those coming up are also being inspected, and some of them have gotten their numbers.”

“The Agency also organised the companies and facilitated donation of the hand sanitisers and other items to the state government, to curb further spread of the virus.