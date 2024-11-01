NAFDAC shutdown Abuja warehouses for selling expired products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has shut down a warehouse in Zone 4, Wuse, Abuja after discovering large quantities of expired and unregistered food products worth 87.5 million naira.



NAFDAC said that the action was part of its ongoing strategy to ensure public safety, especially as the festive season approaches.



The agency, who disclosed this on Friday in a statement made available to newsmen after the raid at the facility, stated that its Investigation and Enforcement Directorate conducted thorough coordinated raids at the facilities.



According to NAFDAC, the operations extend to a supermarket in Zone 4, Wuse, Abuja where unregistered and expired food items are being sold to unsuspecting consumers.



The agency further noted that both locations have been promptly closed for further investigation in line with NAFDAC’s laws and regulations designed to protect members of the public.



NAFDAC states that “Among the expired items confiscated were Cornitos Crusties Nacho, Chaunky Mango, Mother’s Recipe, Nacho Crisp, Paneer Makhani, Palak Paneer and Dal Tadka”.



NAFDAC, meanwhile, warned consumers to remain vigilant and exercise caution when purchasing food items, verifying expiring dates to avoid taking spoiled and harmful items.



The agency urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious products or activities to the nearest NAFDAC office.