NAFDAC sets N515m harmful products ablaze in Gombe

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has disclosed that various categories of harmful products worth about N515.7 million have been destroyed in Gombe State.

The agency’s stated that the products destroyed were made up of substandard, fake and falsely labelled unwholesome food products and chemical.

Some of the items destroyed included antibiotics, antihypertensive, anti-diabetic and anti-malaria drugs, spaghetti, vegetable oil, non-alcoholic beverages, body cream, fake insecticide and fertilisers, among others.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who confirmed the destruction while speaking at the venue of the exercise yesterday, said the items destroyed were from six states in the North-East.

Adeyeye, represented by the NAFDAC Coordinator, Bauchi State, Josephine Dalym, said the destruction of the products would no doubt eliminate the risk of their reintroduction into Nigerian markets. The Director General gave the assurance that NAFDAC‘s collaboration with other regulatory agencies and stakeholders would be sustained to rid the region of fake and harmful products.

Adeyeye also drew the attention of the public to the presence of counterfeited COVID-19 vaccine in the continent. She appealed to the general public to cooperate with NAFDAC in its effort to eradicate the menace of drug and substance abuse from society. The NAFDAC Coordinator in Gombe State, Gonzuk Bedima in his address of welcome, said there was synergy between NAFDAC and other regulatory agencies in the state. He further called for continued support which he said would go a long way in regulating the circulation of unwholesome products in the market. “Let’s join our hands together to save lives and have zero tolerance of unwholesome, fake and counterfeited products,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

