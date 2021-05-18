NAFDAC sets contaminated soya beans seal in 20-feet ablaze

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has set a 20 feet container load of contaminated soya bean seeds ablaze in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State’s capital.

The agency South-South zone Public Relations officer, Cyril Monye, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, stating that the agency destroyed the contaminated beans in order to prevent them from been distributed to the public for consumption.

The spokesman quoted the South-South zone NAFDAC Coordinator, Chinelo Ejeh, as saying that the product was shipped into the country by CMA OGM Nigeria LTD through a transit cargo from Tema, Ghana to Malaysia.

“The cargo was damaged on transit to Nigeria and the vessel had to discharge the container in the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) in Onne port.

“The already decomposed product was eventually conveyed to Aluu dump site near Port Harcourt where it evacuated into a dug pit and buried,’’ the state Coordinator stated.

The statement also quoted the Director in charge of South-South Zone, Subulade Isijola as saying that NAFDAC coordinated the destruction of the contaminated beans in order to prevent them from entering the market and protect the health of Nigerians.

