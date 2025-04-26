NAFDAC seizes N800M fake pesticides across South-west

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has confiscated banned and unregistered pesticides valued at over N800 million across several states in South-West Nigeria.

The agency disclosed that the operation, which lasted several weeks, targeted warehouses, open markets, and retail outlets dealing in illegal agrochemical products.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lagos, NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, revealed that the raid was part of an intensified clampdown on the circulation of hazardous pesticides, some of which have been banned due to their dangerous impact on human health and the environment. According to her, many of the seized products contained active ingredients already outlawed in Nigeria and several other countries.

Prof. Adeyeye emphasized that the indiscriminate use of banned pesticides had contributed to rising cases of cancer, kidney failure, and other serious health complications among farmers and consumers. “Our action is to protect Nigerians from chemicals that have been scientifically proven to pose severe risks. We will not relent until our markets are completely free of these dangerous products,” she stated.

NAFDAC operatives, supported by security agencies, carried out the seizures in major markets in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti States. Some of the confiscated pesticides included brands containing dichlorvos and other substances prohibited under Nigerian law. Several suspected importers and distributors have been arrested and are currently undergoing investigation.

The agency also warned importers, distributors, and retailers to immediately desist from stocking or selling banned pesticides. Prof. Adeyeye noted that some of the pesticides found bore counterfeit labels and fake registration numbers, a deliberate attempt to deceive unsuspecting farmers and consumers. She said NAFDAC would intensify surveillance and impose stiffer penalties on violators to deter future occurrences.

Agricultural stakeholders have commended NAFDAC’s action, describing it as timely and crucial to safeguarding Nigeria’s food supply chain. Mr. Adewale Akinola, a representative of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), urged the government to sustain the momentum, adding that many farmers unknowingly purchase harmful chemicals due to lack of information and regulatory enforcement.

Meanwhile, NAFDAC announced plans to launch a nationwide sensitization campaign to educate farmers and agrochemical dealers on the dangers of banned pesticides and the need to adopt safer alternatives. Prof. Adeyeye appealed for collaboration from farmers’ groups, market leaders, and the media to ensure the success of the initiative.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that only safe, effective, and approved agrochemical products are available in the Nigerian market. Prof. Adeyeye concluded by urging Nigerians to report suspicious pesticide products to the nearest NAFDAC office to help the agency sustain the fight against substandard and hazardous chemicals.