NAFDAC seizes N1.5mn cosmetic products from Lagos market

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized banned, expired, and unregistered products valued at over ₦1.5 billion during a major enforcement operation at the Lagos Trade Fair Market.

The operation, led by the agency’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Martins Iluyomade, targeted the cosmetic section of the commercial space, where several expired and banned products were confiscated.

During the raid, several warehouses were found to be stocked with cosmetics, food items, and other NAFDAC-regulated products lacking registration or proper date marking.

It was reported that over a trailer load of such products was evacuated, while another trailer carrying cosmetics was intercepted by officials.

Although the driver of the intercepted trailer reportedly fled the scene to avoid sanctions, the container loaded with fake products was secured by NAFDAC personnel.



In a statement issued on its official page, NAFDAC described the seizure as one of the largest in recent months, part of the institution’s ongoing crackdown on the circulation of unsafe consumer goods across the country.

The agency said its enforcement operations are continuing nationwide, aimed at safeguarding public health by removing hazardous items from the market.

“The agency is committed to protecting public health and ensuring that only safe, approved, and properly labeled products are made available to Nigerian consumers,” the statement read.

This development is part of NAFDAC’s broader effort to rid Nigerian markets of substandard and potentially harmful products.