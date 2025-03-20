NAFDAC arrests Rivers trader, seizes 120 fake rice bags

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested a trader, Ogechi Okafor, and confiscated over 120 bags of counterfeit rice during a raid targeting shops in Woji, Mile 3, and Mile 1 markets in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with Big Bull Rice producers, uncovered a distribution hub in a shop along the YKC axis of Woji.

Inside the shop, NAFDAC recovered large quantities of empty counterfeit Big Bull Rice bags, alongside other brands like Cap Rice, Stallion Rice, Tomato Rice, and Mama Pride.

Additional items seized include sewing and sealing machines, a generator, a stove, thread, and several bags of already rebagged rice, all now transferred to the NAFDAC Zonal Office for further investigation.

NAFDAC’s Rivers Coordinator, Emmanuel Onogwu, in a statement released on Thursday, warned that such rebagged rice may originate from dubious sources and could be treated with harmful chemicals.

He also noted distinguishing features of genuine rice from registered brands. NAFDAC said in the statement, “Pharm. Emmanuel Onogwu, NAFDAC’s Rivers State Coordinator, highlighted key features that distinguish the original Big Bull Rice from counterfeit versions, including a distinct shiny ribbon across the threaded top, superior bag quality, and an authentic logo. He warned that rebagged rice often comes from questionable sources and may be treated with harmful chemicals to enhance its appearance.”