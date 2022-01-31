NAFDAC seeks support, funding for herbal medicine research, development

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has called for more support and funding towards developing potent herbal medicine across Nigeria.

The drug agency stated that the support for research by way of funding and development of herbal medicine would help to meet the desire for universal health coverage for all in the country.

Through a statement by the Director-General of the agency, Mojisola Adeyeye, in Abuja, on Monday, the DG made the call at an inaugural symposium and launching of the Africa Centre of Excellence for Drug Research, Herbal Medicine Development and Regulatory Science (ACEDHARS) at the University of Lagos.

Adeyeye said that investment in herbal medicine research and development would positively impact the economy of the pharmaceutical and traditional medicine industry.

According to her, herbal medicines are very important to healthcare delivery and can contribute significantly to universal health coverage in the country.

“Despite the widespread use, traditional medicines have not yet been integrated into the national healthcare system of many developing countries, including Nigeria. The increasing use of herbal medicine despite general lack of research on some of these products is a call for concern.

“Investment in herbal medicine research and development is needed from all stakeholders, including the government, so we can benefit from whatever God has given to us freely,” she said.

Adeyeye said that ACEDHARS is very important to Nigeria because of the focus on the development of herbal medicine for the use of the people, adding that the centre would function to ensure that adequate research was conducted and clinical trials done on herbal products before usage.

According to her, some herbal medicines get to the market without adequate research and clinical trials to confirm their safety and efficacy.

Adeyeye advised herbal medicine practitioners to take advantage of the centre to increase their knowledge in the practice, saying that herbal practitioners must have continued education, even where they had it before.

She said that the centre would be of immense benefit to those who don’t have knowledge in the practice which would as well expand their horizon.

She further urged those who do not have the knowledge to embrace the programme in order to acquire basic education requirements to practice and particularly improve herbal medicine development.

