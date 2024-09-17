NAFDAC seals Lagos cosmetic factory for producing fake items

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shutdown a cosmetic factory at Benue Plaza, Trade Fair Complex in Lagos State, for producing counterfeit cosmetic products.



According to NAFDAC, the factory was sealed after unregistered chemicals and packaging materials were discovered within its premises during a raid.



The agency disclosed this through a statement released on its official social media handle on Tuesday.



NAFDAC also noted that factory sold expired products after changing the date to deceive members of the public.



“We have removed 1,200 cartons of fake cosmetics were seized, and the confiscated items, including unlabelled chemicals and thinners, were valued at N50 million”, the agency added.



NAFDAC, meanwhile, warned consumers to exercise caution when purchasing cosmetic products and verify authenticity to avoid using counterfeit and harmful products.



The agency, however, appealed for consumers’ support to end counterfeiting products, saying we urge you to report suspicious activities to our nearest offices.



As the regulatory body for food, drugs, and other products in Nigeria, NAFDAC plays a vital role in ensuring public health and safety.