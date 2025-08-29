NAFDAC seals Kaduna herbal plant for operating illegally

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down an illegal herbal medicine production facility in Kaduna State for operating outside regulatory guidelines.

The facility, known as SHIFA’UNNUR, located in Mararaba Jos, Igabi Local Government Area, was sealed after it was found to have fallen below the minimum operational standards set by NAFDAC.

Principal Regulatory Officer who led the crackdown aimed at enforcing regulatory compliance, Shamsuddeen Mani, told newsmen on Friday that the sealed facility was also operating without registration, which violates the agency’s regulations.

Mani disclosed that NAFDAC acted on a credible tip-off and uncovered the unregistered facility engaged in the production of multiple herbal products without regulatory approval.

“The facility was producing multiple herbal products without registration, and the environment and equipment used were substandard. Such operations pose significant health dangers,” he said.

The regulatory officer further confirmed that herbal products worth ₦5 million were seized from the site and are slated for destruction, adding that the facility would remain sealed as investigations continue.

“NAFDAC is empowered by law to safeguard public health,” Mani said. “We will continue to pursue violators and clamp down on all forms of regulatory breaches to protect citizens from unsafe medicines.”

The agency urged herbal medicine producers to ensure proper registration and adherence to operational standards, warning that any non-compliant facility would face immediate sanctions.