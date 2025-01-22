NAFDAC seals Kaduna grocery store for selling expired products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed a grocery warehouse in Kaduna State for selling expired food and cosmetic items valued at N75 million to customers.

During investigation, a range of expired products, including biscuits, dairy milk, vegetable oil, soft drinks, and detergents, were found inside the store named Amanat.com.

Workers in the warehouse located on PP2A Bayajidda Street, along the Kano Road and New Ogbomosho Road, were observed transferring expired biscuits from their original packaging into sacks at the time of the raid.

During the raid on the warehouse, the agency apprehended the managing director of the warehouse for further questioning over the crime perpetrated.

The NAFDAC’s director of investigation and enforcement, Shaba Muhammed, who confirmed the discovery and sealing of the warehouse in a statement, revealed that the agency acted on a tip from a concerned citizen, leading to a detailed surveillance operation.

While assuring that severe sanctions would follow the investigation to deter similar illegal activities, Muhammed urged the public to be vigilant when buying regulated products and to report any suspicious items to NAFDAC.

The NAFDAC official emphasized the importance of reporting fraudulent activities to the agency to protect public health.